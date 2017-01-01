Log in to Which? Legal Probate

  • Downloadable template letters specific to your role as either an administrator or executor 
  • 3 key forms – Probate application form and two HMRC forms to enable you to apply for the grant of probate
  • Completed forms - examples of the completed key forms

To log in, just enter your email address and password if you registered online or your email address and the nine digits of your membership number (without the letter prefix).

Login

Not yet a member of Which? Legal Probate

Here's what you'll get

  • Your Essential Probate Pack

  • Letter templates and forms

  • Step-by-step guidance from our probate experts, no cap on calls for 3 months

 

Sign up today
Which? works for you © Which? 2017
Live Chat Software by Click4Assistance UK