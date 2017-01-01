At Which? Legal, we pride ourselves on offering a truly personalised service, providing you with step-by-step advice to help resolve your problem. The Which? Legal Probate team consists of qualified solicitors with years of experience in dealing with probate matters.
Sarah is a practising solicitor who qualified in January 2013 and joined Which? Legal in February 2015. She advises on all aspects of consumer law, employment law, and wills and probate.
Prior to joining Which? Legal, Sarah worked at a leading regional firm in Hertfordshire. After obtaining her law degree from the University of Hertfordshire, she completed the Legal Practice Course at the College of Law in London. Sarah is currently studying to become a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).
Sarah has a great level of passion and dedication for her work and always strives to provide the best possible service to each member.
With over 20 years of varied legal experience, Paul now specialises in private client work, which includes drawing up wills, deeds of trust, lasting powers of attorney and pre-nuptial agreements. He advises on care home fees, severing joint tenancies, inheritance tax and estate planning, and applying for probate or letters of administration.
Paul is also experienced in administering estates for the executor or administrator, and applications to act as a deputy in the Court of Protection.
In his spare time, Paul likes to garden, keep bees, study history and act as an army cadet instructor.
Donna first joined Which? in October 1995. She began re-training in law in 2010 and moved to the Which? Legal team in July 2013. Having now completed the academic stage of her studies with Cilex, she is currently completing her qualifying employment to be admitted as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives.
Donna advises on wills and probate matters and also gives consumer advice.
Ben joined Which? Legal in 2015 as a wills and probate specialist. Ben trained and qualified in private practice and now advises on a range of legal issues, including estate administration and lasting powers of attorney. He has just passed the Scottish UK Intra-Transfer test and is looking forward to advising our members on Scottish issues in the near future.
Louise is an experienced employment specialist. She trained and qualified as a solicitor in private practice, where she handled a case load that included conveyancing, will-drafting and probate.
Louise joined Which? Legal in 2007 and brought with her the benefit of over 10 years' experience working for a variety of organisations where she had provided legal representation and advice. Her breadth of knowledge and understanding enables her to give members both legal and practical advice on a range of legal matters, including wills and probate.