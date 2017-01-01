Sarah Ben-Tarifite

Sarah is a practising solicitor who qualified in January 2013 and joined Which? Legal in February 2015. She advises on all aspects of consumer law, employment law, and wills and probate.

Prior to joining Which? Legal, Sarah worked at a leading regional firm in Hertfordshire. After obtaining her law degree from the University of Hertfordshire, she completed the Legal Practice Course at the College of Law in London. Sarah is currently studying to become a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

Sarah has a great level of passion and dedication for her work and always strives to provide the best possible service to each member.