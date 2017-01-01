How Which? Legal Probate works

Which? Legal Probate offers expert probate guidance when you need it most.

Acting as an administrator or executor is complicated, and it can be tricky to know where to begin. Which? Legal Probate offers step-by-step advice and support to help you through the probate process.

What’s included?

Expert legal support – three months’ unlimited access to our team of legal specialists by phone or email

– three months’ unlimited access to our team of legal specialists by phone or email Probate pack – our comprehensive 64-page pack contains everything you need to guide you through each stage of probate

– our comprehensive 64-page pack contains everything you need to guide you through each stage of probate Essential probate forms – all the forms you’ll need to apply for a grant of probate, plus examples of completed versions to help you fill in your own forms

– all the forms you’ll need to apply for a grant of probate, plus examples of completed versions to help you fill in your own forms Downloadable letter templates – professional letter templates to ensure you keep all the right people informed throughout the process

– professional letter templates to ensure you keep all the right people informed throughout the process Which? Money Helpline – access to our team of money advisers for any financial questions that arise

How much does it cost?

£399 for three months. If your subscription comes to an end and you still need support, don’t worry - we're here for as long as you need us. Just give us a call on 01992 825 001 and one of our dedicated support team will talk you through the options.

Administrator or executor: which pack is right for me?

If you’ve been named as an executor in a will, you’ll need to choose Which? Legal Probate for executors. If there’s no will and you’re responsible for administering the estate, choose Which? Legal Probate for administrators.

Do you have any questions?

If you’d like to understand more about what Which? Legal Probate can offer, call 01992 825 001 and we’ll be happy to help.

The Which? difference

Which? Legal Probate offers complete peace of mind and expert guidance from a name you can trust. We’ve been working for consumers for more than 50 years. We’re completely independent and we don’t take advertising, so you can be sure we’re on your side.