Jargon buster

  • Administration period

    Also known as the period of administration, it starts the day after the person dies and finishes when the executor or administrator has settled the estate.

  • Deed of variation

    Sometimes simply called ‘variation’, this is a way of changing a person’s will or the intestacy rules after their death, as long as any beneficiaries who will lose out as a result give their agreement. 

    A deed of variation can be used for a number of reasons, such as reducing the amount of inheritance tax or capital gains tax payable, or providing for someone who was left out of the will.

