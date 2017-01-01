Also known as the period of administration, it starts the day after the person dies and finishes when the executor or administrator has settled the estate.

Deed of variation

Sometimes simply called ‘variation’, this is a way of changing a person’s will or the intestacy rules after their death, as long as any beneficiaries who will lose out as a result give their agreement.

A deed of variation can be used for a number of reasons, such as reducing the amount of inheritance tax or capital gains tax payable, or providing for someone who was left out of the will.