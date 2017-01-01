If you’ve been named as an executor in a will, add Which? Legal Probate for executors to your basket. If there’s no will and you will be administering the estate, add Which? Legal Probate for administrators to your basket.
Our service is only suitable for you if the permanent home of the deceased was in England and Wales, the total value of the estate is less than £1m and the total value of any gifts made by the deceased is less than £3k per year in the last 7 years.
Please note: If the deceased owned a business or the estate has sizeable inheritance tax liability or is insolvent, we recommend you seek specialist advice. If you have any questions, please call us on 01992 825 001. Terms and conditions apply, for more information visit our Terms of Use.